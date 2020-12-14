Cincinnati police searching for murdered woman's missing son, 3

Cincinnati police divers were combing the Ohio River for a missing 3-year-old boy whose mother was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend.

The search for little Nylo Lattimore took place Sunday in the water under the Purple People Bridge in the city's downtown, according to reports. Police say he was last seen Dec. 4.

Police announced they were looking for Nylo in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

“Whereabouts of this child are unknown, circumstances regarding disappearance are unknown,” police said in a missing person's flyer.

The spot being searched was near where on Saturday morning detectives found the boy's stroller and his 29-year-old mother dead of stab wounds, Fox 19 Cincinnati reported.

Police said Lyteisha Lattimore was killed Friday in an apartment that was about two miles from the bridge, the station reported.

Twelve hours after the discovery, police arrested her boyfriend Desean Brown, 20, charging him with murder in her death, according to the station.

Brown appeared in court Monday morning on the murder charge and pleaded not guilty, the station reported.

He was ordered held on $1 million bond.

A criminal complaint says physical and video evidence linked him to the crime, as well as witness statements, according to the station.