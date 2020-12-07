Expand / Collapse search
Chuck Yeager, the first man to break the sound barrier, dead at 97

The legendary pilot and retired brigadier general became the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound 

By David Aaro | Fox News
Chuck Yeager, the historic test pilot portrayed in the movie “The Right Stuff,” is dead at the age of 97, according to a tweet posted on his account late Monday.

"It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET," said the tweet, attributed to his wife, actress Victoria Scott D'Angelo. "An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever."

CHUCK YEAGER RE-ENACTS SOUND BARRIER FLIGHT ON ITS 65TH ANNIVERSARY

USAF Capt. Charles E. Yeager (shown standing with the Bell X-1 supersonic rocket plane) became the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound in level flight on Oct. 14, 1947. (Image credit: United States Air Force Archive)

The legendary pilot and retired brigadier general became the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.

He later received widespread recognition because of Tom Wolfe’s book, ″The Right Stuff,″ and the movie based on it.

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital based in New York City.