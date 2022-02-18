NYC man suspected of following woman into apartment before slaying indicted

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Assamad Nash was indicted Friday in connection to the horrific New York City slaying of Christina Yuna Lee, officials said.

DISTURBING VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECT TRAIL CHRISTINA YUNA LEE INTO HER CHINATOWN BUILDING

Nash, 25, was not in court for the brief hearing, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first degree burglary and first-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony Sunday for allegedly stabbing Lee more than 40 times after pushing his way into her Lower Manhattan apartment.

The exact charges in the indictment remain sealed until his Manhattan Supreme Court arraignment slated for March 14.

Prosecutors say that Nash followed Lee, 40, into her building Sunday morning at about 4:20 a.m., pushing his way into her apartment, then slaughtered her with a yellow-handled knife.

Police found her in a pool of blood in her bathroom, naked from the waist up, and Nash hiding under her bed.

Nash, who is homeless, has an extensive criminal record. He was released without bail on several cases before the alleged murder – including for slugging a stranger in the face, court records show.

Lee had worked as a creative producer for the music platform Splice.