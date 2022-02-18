Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC man suspected of following woman into apartment before slaying indicted

Assamad Nash allegedly stabbed Christina Yuna Lee more than 40 times

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
close
Christina Yuna Lee's alleged attacker caught on video in Chinatown. Video

Christina Yuna Lee's alleged attacker caught on video in Chinatown.

Footage of Christina Yuna Lee entering her apartment building just before attack in New York. Credit: NY Post

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Assamad Nash was indicted Friday in connection to the horrific New York City slaying of Christina Yuna Lee, officials said. 

DISTURBING VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECT TRAIL CHRISTINA YUNA LEE INTO HER CHINATOWN BUILDING

Nash, 25, was not in court for the brief hearing, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, first degree burglary and first-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony Sunday for allegedly stabbing Lee more than 40 times after pushing his way into her Lower Manhattan apartment. 

The exact charges in the indictment remain sealed until his Manhattan Supreme Court arraignment slated for March 14.

Prosecutors say that Nash followed Lee, 40, into her building Sunday morning at about 4:20 a.m., pushing his way into her apartment, then slaughtered her with a yellow-handled knife.

Assamad Nash is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Christina Yuna Lee inside her Chinatown apartment in Manhattan.

Assamad Nash is charged with murder for allegedly stabbing Christina Yuna Lee inside her Chinatown apartment in Manhattan. (Fox News Digital )

Police found her in a pool of blood in her bathroom, naked from the waist up, and Nash hiding under her bed.

Nash, who is homeless, has an extensive criminal record. He was released without bail on several cases before the alleged murder – including for slugging a stranger in the face, court records show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lee had worked as a creative producer for the music platform Splice. 

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

Your Money