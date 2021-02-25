Chinese Americans mobilize against critical race theory

A Chinese American group on Tuesday issued a public letter forcefully denouncing critical race theory (CRT) as a "hateful, divisive" and "manipulative fraud" that has infected nearly every facet of society and must be stopped.

The Chinese American Citizens Alliance Greater New York (CACAGNY) said CRT has predominantly entered workplaces and educational institutions under the guise of "anti-racism and diversity, equity and inclusion" when it is in fact "racist, repressive, discriminatory and divisive."

This doctrine, CACAGNY said, teaches that people are inextricably linked to their race, that Blacks are oppressed, all Whites are oppressors, and any unequal outcome is not only unjust, but also racist.

The group cited examples of this doctrine seeping into workspaces and schools, instances where White employees and students were subjected to "diversity" training seminars or curricula that essentially asked participants to admit their complicity in an inherently oppressive system.

In the most recent example, third graders at a Northern California elementary school math class were told "that they lived in a dominant culture of White, cisgender, educated Christians, and this culture was created to hoard power." The third graders were told to check themselves off "victimization categories" to see whether they were "oppressors" or "oppressed," according to CACAGNY.

A Chinese parent – reminded of Mao’s bloody Cultural Revolution – found out about the material and organized parents to stop it, CACAGNY said.

CACAGNY said Chinese Americans’ ability to achieve upward mobility has made them "White by adjacency" and put them in "CRT’s crosshair."

The group said CRT has allowed institutions like Harvard to "reject Asians with better academic and extracurricular credentials than those of admitted applicants."

"One way or another, CRT wants to get rid of too many Asians in good schools," CACAGNY said. "Asians are overrepresented. CRT is today’s Chinese Exclusion Act. CRT is the real hate crime against Asians."

The group called upon parents to recognize CRT for what it is, organize against it, and "un-doctrinate" their kids.

"This needs to start early, because CRT indoctrination also starts early," CACAGNY said. "Don’t trust schools and teachers blindly."