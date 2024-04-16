Chicago woman sentenced to 50 years without parole after killing pregnant teen and cutting baby from womb

A Chicago woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2019 murder of a 9-month pregnant woman, whose baby was cut out of her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa changed her plea to guilty of first degree murder on Tuesday.

The 50-year sentence came 5 years after she allegedly murdered 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez on April 23, 2019, and cut the woman's baby from her womb.

Cook County Judge Peggy Chiampas asked if Figueroa understood she would have to serve 100% of that time and would not get an early release.

"Yes," Figueroa replied.

Figueroa's guilty plea came after her daughter, Desiree Figueroa, admitted to assisting her mother in the elaborate murder plot.

Desiree agreed to testify against her mother and was charged with 30 years in prison.

Authorities said that the plot began after Figueroa's adult son died of natural causes and the woman began her desperate search for a newborn.

Authorities said that she posted an ultrasound and photos of a room decorated for a baby on her Facebook page.

In March 2019, she and Ochoa-Lopez connected on a Facebook page for pregnant women. Figueroa allegedly lied to Ochoa-Lopez about being pregnant.

The mother-daughter duo allegedly lured the 19-year-old victim into their home in Chicago with the promise of free baby clothes after posting an advertisement on Facebook.

"She was giving clothes away, supposedly under the pretense that her daughters had been given clothes, and they had all these extra boy clothes," Cicilia Garcia, a spokeswoman for the family, said.

Police previously said that Clarisa Figueroa used a coaxial cable to strangle Ochoa-Lopez and then cut the baby from her womb.

Desiree Figueroa admitted to handing her mother a kitchen knife that was used to cut the baby from the womb.

Detectives investigating Ochoa-Lopez’s disappearance discovered that she had gone to the Figueroas’ home.

After finding Ochoa-Lopez's car near Figueroa's home, they found her body in a garbage can outside the home.

Later, Figueroa called 911, lying that she had given birth and her newborn was not breathing.

When the baby boy was taken by paramedics to a hospital, nurses became suspicious, and the baby boy underwent DNA testing.

The testing determined the baby to be Ochoa-Lopez and her husband's child. The baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, died months later, in June 2019.

Clarisa Figueroa tricked her boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, into believing he was the father, according to police and prosecutors.

Bobak cleaned up the crime scene and was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice. He was released on parole last year.

