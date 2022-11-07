Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago
Published

Human remains found twice in Chicago neighborhood in 4 days

Austin neighborhood where discoveries were made is in Chicago’s west side

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Chicago Police Department tells Fox News Digital and investigation is underway after human remains were found twice over a period of four days in the same neighborhood. 

The first set of remains was found Wednesday in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s west side, according to FOX32 Chicago. 

Trash collectors reportedly made that discovery in an alley. 

A source with knowledge of the investigation told the Chicago Sun-Times that the person had been "dead for a while," and the remains appeared to have been dumped there. 

MISSING CHICAGO PREGNANT WOMAN STRANGLED TO DEATH BY UNBORN CHILD’S FATHER: POLICE 

The first set of remains were found on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in an alley along this block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, reports say.

The first set of remains were found on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in an alley along this block in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, reports say. (Google Maps)

The second set was found in a trash can about a quarter mile away from that location on Saturday, FOX32 Chicago added, citing police. 

The Chicago Police Department tells Fox News Digital it is investigating whether both discoveries are linked.

The Chicago Police Department tells Fox News Digital it is investigating whether both discoveries are linked. (Getty Images)

The identities of the victims were not immediately clear. 

The second set of remains was found in this area of the Austin neighborhood, according to Fox32 Chicago.

The second set of remains was found in this area of the Austin neighborhood, according to Fox32 Chicago. (Google Maps)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Monday that authorities are still investigating whether the discoveries are connected. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.