Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Chicago's Crime Wave
Published

Chicago suspect wanted after shooting teen in face on CTA Red Line train, police say

Shooting happened aboard Red Line train in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Chicago suspect wanted after shooting teen in face aboard CTA train, police say Video

Chicago suspect wanted after shooting teen in face aboard CTA train, police say

Police in Chicago are searching for a suspect authorities say shot a 16-year-old boy in the face while on board a CTA Red Line train early Sunday. (Chicago Police Department)

Police in Chicago have released new video of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the face aboard a CTA Red Line train early Sunday.

The shooting happened aboard the train around 2:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said.

The teen suffered one gunshot wound to an ear and an eye, police said. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police said the victim heard multiple shots being fired but was unable to give additional details.

CHICAGO HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD

Police said the suspect pulled a gun out on the train and shot a 16-year-old boy in an ear and an eye.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun out on the train and shot a 16-year-old boy in an ear and an eye. (Chicago Police Department)

"It's very tragic," Emilio Mara, a CTA rider, told FOX32 Chicago. "A lot of young kids depend on the CTA to get to work, school, see their friends – it should be a safe space for all riders."

A witness provided a description of the suspect to officers. Police located a suspect matching the description the witness gave and recovered a handgun.

Police released surveillance video from inside the train of the suspect they say is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Police released surveillance video from inside the train of the suspect they say is wanted in connection with the shooting. (Chicago Police Department)

After taking the individual into custody, police said that upon further investigation the individual was released without charges.

CHICAGO WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT VENTS FRUSTRATION WITH CRIME CRISIS: ‘WE FEEL COMPLETELY DEFENSELESS’

Police then issued a community alert Sunday night along with surveillance video showing the suspect who is wanted in connection with the shooting. 

Police said the shooting happened aboard a CTA Red Line train in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened aboard a CTA Red Line train in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood early Sunday. (Chicago Police Department)

Video from the train shows the suspect pulling out a handgun while appearing to confront another person off camera.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect or shooting to contact Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380 with the reference number JF-514599.