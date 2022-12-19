Chicago suspect wanted after shooting teen in face on CTA Red Line train, police say

Police in Chicago have released new video of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in the face aboard a CTA Red Line train early Sunday.

The shooting happened aboard the train around 2:05 a.m. in the 100 block of West Cermak Road in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, the Chicago Police Department said.

The teen suffered one gunshot wound to an ear and an eye, police said. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police said the victim heard multiple shots being fired but was unable to give additional details.

"It's very tragic," Emilio Mara, a CTA rider, told FOX32 Chicago. "A lot of young kids depend on the CTA to get to work, school, see their friends – it should be a safe space for all riders."

A witness provided a description of the suspect to officers. Police located a suspect matching the description the witness gave and recovered a handgun.

After taking the individual into custody, police said that upon further investigation the individual was released without charges.

Police then issued a community alert Sunday night along with surveillance video showing the suspect who is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Video from the train shows the suspect pulling out a handgun while appearing to confront another person off camera.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect or shooting to contact Area One Detectives at (312) 747-8380 with the reference number JF-514599.