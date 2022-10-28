Chicago has received more than 3,000 migrants from Texas border

The city of Chicago has welcomed more than 3,000 migrants from the Texas border with open arms, stating that it has "a responsibility" to provide food and shelter.

The city of Chicago has welcomed 3,667 "asylum seekers" who arrived from the Texas border. On Friday, the city welcomed 28 new arrivals.

The migrants have been bussed to Chicago over the last several weeks as part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star- an effort to respond to rising border crossings he attributes to President Biden's open-border policies.

Abbott has promised to send migrants to sanctuary cities such as Chicago.

According to the bussing policy, the rides from Texas to sanctuary cities such as Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York are free and voluntary.

In a Saturday press release, Joe Dutra, public affairs director with the city’s Department of Family and Support Services, said that the city of Chicago, "has a responsibility to provide shelter, food, and medical care for each individual and family – many of whom walked hundreds of miles, navigating great danger through multiple countries, in pursuit of safety and opportunity in the United States."

Upon arrival in Chicago, the migrants are given immediate shelter and support as well as in-depth case management and access to city, county, state and community-based organizations.

"Illinois is a welcoming state," Dutra said. "We are committed to assisting each family and individual, providing human services with respect and dignity."

The first busload of migrants arrived in Chicago on Aug. 31.

Since then, buses with approximately 100 people have arrived at Chicago's Union Station or go straight to the Chicago suburbs.

Earlier in October, Chicago Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a disaster proclamation to secure resources for the migrants being bussed to Illinois from Texas and deployed 75 National Guard members to assist with the logistics of receiving the migrants.