Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Chicago police looking for two suspects in killing of teenager sitting on a porch

Chicago police said neither of the two suspects are in custody

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
New York City and Chicago crime is ‘resonating’ with voters: Gianno Caldwell Video

New York City and Chicago crime is ‘resonating’ with voters: Gianno Caldwell

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell says American voters are ‘scared’ of crime in cities like Chicago and New York and are ‘fed up’ with being ‘ignored’ by both political parties.

Chicago, Illinois, police are searching for two suspects in the murder of a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was sitting on a residential porch when two males armed with handguns approached him.

 Police investigate the murder of a young man found shot to death in the back seat of a bullet-riddled car on June 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.

 Police investigate the murder of a young man found shot to death in the back seat of a bullet-riddled car on June 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Both offenders, police said, began shooting at the victim, striking him in the abdomen, before fleeing the scene.

19-YEAR-OLD CHICAGO TEEN CHARGED IN DEATH OF 7-YEAR-OLD THAT WAS STRUCK BY A STRAY BULLET

EMS crews tended to the victim and transported him to Comer Children’s Hospital where he died of the injuries.

Neither of the suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.