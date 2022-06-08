Machete-wielding Chicago robbery suspect arrested after 9-day crime spree: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple victims while wielding a machete in a nine-day crime spree beginning on May 27 on the city's northwest side.

Andre Gonzalez, 35, is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

The suspect is accused of walking up to victims and threatening them with a machete before taking their belongings.

On June 5 around 9 p.m. on the 3700 block of N. Troy St., Gonzalez approached a 52-year-old while wielding a machete and demanded the victim's property. The victim threw his belongings toward Gonzales, who then "swung the machete" in the victim's direction before fleeing the scene, CPD Superintendent David Brown said during a Wednesday press conference.

Other victims included a 22-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman in incidents that occurred between June 3 and 4.

Police said earlier this week that five previous robberies occurred in the 3000 block of North Christiana Avenue around 7:58 p.m. on May 27; 3200 block of North Monticello Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on May 30; and 4100 block of West Fletcher Street between May 30 at 11:45 p.m. and May 31 at 12:10 a.m.

Gonzalez was previously charged with attempted robbery and robbery in 2016; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle in 2007; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in 2007, Brown said.

A judge previously found Gonzalez guilty of six other robberies between 2015 and 2016. He was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison in 2018 before he was given credit for spending 999 days in prison awaiting trial, according to court records obtained by WGN.

He has also previously pleaded guilty to armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, the outlet reported.

CPD continues to investigate similar incidents that may be related to Gonzalez's recent crime spree.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.