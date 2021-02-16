Chicago’s holiday weekend violence leaves 20 shot, 4 killed, police say

At least 20 people were shot and four people were murdered during the extended holiday weekend in Chicago, police said Tuesday.

Four people were killed from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) announced Tuesday morning. Twenty people were wounded in 18 shootings throughout the city.

Of the shooting victims, seven were wounded on Monday alone, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, detailing how the youngest victim struck that day was 18 years old.

CPD Superintendent David O. Brown said Monday that officers have taken 1,180 illegal firearms off the Windy City streets so far in 2021 and have made 827 related arrests.

The violence seemed to have cooled slightly from the previous weekend, with 25 people wounded in 21 shootings from the evening of Feb. 5 to 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 7, police previously said. Four people were reported murdered during that time frame.