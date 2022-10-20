Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Chicago McDonald's cash register drawer stolen through drive-thru window

Chicago police are still looking for the person who stole the cash register at McDonalds

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A driver broke through a Chicago McDonald's drive-thru service window and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday.

The West Chicago Police Department said the male suspect drove a minivan up to the drive-thru window of the McDonald's in the 5600-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 4:05 a.m.

McDonald's drive-thru signage. 

McDonald's drive-thru signage.  (iStock)

Police said the suspect broke the service window to gain access to the cash register drawer, which he stole and fled the scene.

Police have not shared how much money the thief stole.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 