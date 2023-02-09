Chicago man stabbed shortly before midnight trying to stop knife-wielding attacker, dies; suspect loose

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chicago while trying to stop a female attacker with a knife, police said.

A woman pulled a knife on a man and woman while on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road around 11:40 p.m., the Chicago Police Department said.

An unidentified man tried to intervene and was stabbed in the chest several times, police said. He was taken to St Francis Hospital where he died.

The suspect fled. No arrests have been made.

Despite the killing, murders are down in Chicago as of Sunday.

The city experienced 48 slayings compared to 59 in the same time frame last year, according to police data.