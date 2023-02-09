Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Chicago man stabbed shortly before midnight trying to stop knife-wielding attacker, dies; suspect loose

The female suspect allegedly produced a knife to a man and woman on the street, Chicago police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chicago while trying to stop a female attacker with a knife, police said. 

A woman pulled a knife on a man and woman while on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road around 11:40 p.m., the Chicago Police Department said. 

CHICAGO CBP OFFICERS STOP THOUSANDS IN FAKE BILLS AND COUNTERFEIT MERCHANDISE AT O'HARE

Police are investigating the killing of a man in Chicago who tried to intervene in a knife attack on the street.

Police are investigating the killing of a man in Chicago who tried to intervene in a knife attack on the street. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

An unidentified man tried to intervene and was stabbed in the chest several times, police said. He was taken to St Francis Hospital where he died. 

The suspect fled. No arrests have been made. 

Despite the killing, murders are down in Chicago as of Sunday. 

The city experienced 48 slayings compared to 59 in the same time frame last year, according to police data.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.