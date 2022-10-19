Chicago liquor store owner killed during attempted robbery; police seek gunman seen on surveillance video

Chicago police released surveillance video of a gunman who is wanted in the fatal shooting of a liquor store owner on Monday night.

Salim Khamo, a refugee from Iraq who was due to retire next month, was working behind the counter of the J & K Food and Liquor store in the 6300 Block of North Western Avenue when the suspect entered just before 10 p.m., FOX32 Chicago reported.

The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money before shooting the victim, police said.

Khamo, who held a Firearm Owner's Identification card due to the wave of crime in Chicago, was struck in the chest but managed to return fire, the report said. The suspect fled the scene empty-handed.

Khamo was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The store owner is survived by his wife, three children and seven grandchildren, the station reported. Khamo and his family came to the U.S. from Iraq as refugees and hoped to start a new life.

"The store was a testament to his honest work and he was so proud of all the risks he took to provide more for his family," his son, Siefar Khamo, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Nothing brought him more joy than to watch his family continue to grow in the new life he had started here for them," his son said. "His grandkids were his light and joy. They could brighten his smile every time they saw him."

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspect or the homicide to contact police.