Chicago judge denies bail for Chinatown shooter: 'Overwhelming' evidence of 'execution' killing

A Chicago judge rejected the bond plea from the man accused of shooting and killing a 71-year-old Asian man near a school in Chinatown in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Alphonso Joyner, 23, appeared in court Thursday after he allegedly fired 20 times at Woom Sing Tse as he walked past John C. Haines Elementary School. The school entered a lockdown after the first shots were fired.

Police charged Joyner with first-degree murder.

Judge Maryam Ahmad cited "overwhelming" evidence as she denied any bail for Joyner, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Ahmad referred to the shooting as an "execution."

WHAT THE JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASE REVEALS ABOUT US

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said his team could not provide a motive for the shooting, only offering that "sometimes individuals just do evil things."

Surveillance footage shows the suspect drive up alongside Woom at around 12:30 p.m. and opening fire. He then got out of the car and continued to shoot at the victim before returning to his vehicle and driving away.

CHICAGO MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING 71-YEAR-OLD IN CHINATOWN

Medical professionals tried to treat Woom’s wounds at a local hospital but ultimately pronounced him dead.

Police obtained Joyner’s plate number and used multiple cameras to track down his vehicle. Police found a gun inside the vehicle that they matched to 9mm shell casings recovered from the scene.

Joyner refused to talk to investigators, but police confirmed during a press conference Wednesday that he had at least four prior charges, including two gun charges.

CHICAGO POLICE RELEASE PLAN FOR WEEKEND, CONSIDER CLOSING OFF DOWNTOWN: REPORT

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters that police will investigate any possible connection between Joyner and a number of unresolved shootings in other parts of the city.

"Detectives from the North Side have already reached out to these detectives, and we’re comparing everything we possibly can from those cases to this case or any other case that may appear to a random act of violence," Deenihan said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office responded with "no comment" to Fox News on whether police will treat the shooting as a hate crime. The Chicago Police Department referred to the press conference in response to any questions.

Fox News' Emma Colton and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.