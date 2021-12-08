Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Chicago man charged with murdering 71-year-old in Chinatown

The nearby elementary school went into lockdown during the shooting

Adam Sabes
A Chicago resident has been charged after allegedly fatally shooting a 71-year-old from his car on Tuesday afternoon. pm

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department confirmed that Alphonso Joyner, 23, was charged with first degree murder in relation to the fatal shooting of Woom Sing Tse, 71.

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm on Tuesday when Sing Tse was shot multiple times while he was walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

Joyner allegedly shot Sing Tse from a silver 2-door vehicle, and then left his vehicle to shoot the victim more before fleeing the scene. 

CHICAGO MAN SHOT DEAD IN SUSPECTED RANDOM ATTACK OUTSIDE CHINATOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

Picture of Alphonso Joyner (Credit: Chicago Police Department) ((Credit: Chicago Police Department))

Sing Tse was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Joyner was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a revoked firearm owners identification card.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, nearby Haines Elementary School went into lockdown when the shooting happened, which lasted all afternoon.

Сhicago, USA - July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago.

CHICAGO WOMEN PUNCHED, SHOVED IN STRING OF ROBBERIES OVER 25-MINUTE PERIOD, POLICE SAID

One fourth grade student told FOX 32 that she was at recess when the shooting happened.

"I was actually at recess, I was by the gate of the shooting, and my teacher told me her dad got shot," said Malyaiya White, a 4th grade student.

Upon hearing the 13 shots fired, according to White, everyone ran inside the school screaming and crying.

Chicago, United States - June 26, 2013: People walk past police car on June 26, 2013 in Chicago. Chicago Police Department is one of oldest police forces in the world, dating back to 1837. (iStock)

Another student, 8th grader Demiyah Johnson, said that students and teachers were terrified at what had just happened outside.

"It was really dark, and my friend was crying and panicking. Others were on their phones. The teacher was terrified as well —  she was just sitting there she wasn't saying a thing, Johnson said.

Your Money