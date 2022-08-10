Chicago infant back home safe after being kidnapped in violent home invasion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 8-month-old girl is safe and back at her home after being taken in a violent home invasion in Chicago on Tuesday.

The girl was taken Tuesday night at roughly 9:30 p.m. local time when a man kicked in the 17-year-old mother's door. The man reportedly demanded that she place the infant in a car seat in his vehicle, according to WGN-TV.

Once it was done, he allegedly struck the mother in the head and left, according to police. Authorities have yet to identify any of the individuals involved in the incident, but clarified that the mother does know the man.

The man returned hours later and left the baby before fleeing, according to WGN-TV.

The baby was taken to the hospital and confirmed to be healthy. Police have yet to make any arrests in the incident.