Illinois
Published

Chicago fireman's wife, children hospitalized after housefire

The northwest side home caught fire while the firefighter was on duty

Associated Press
The wife and children of a Chicago firefighter have been critically injured during a blaze at their home while he was on-duty.

A 34-year-old woman, 7-year-old boy and two girls — ages 2 and 7 — were rescued by other firefighters about 9 p.m. Tuesday from the burning northwest side home, officials said.

They suffered smoke inhalation and were being treated at area hospitals.

The wife and three children of a Chicago firefighter were hospitalized for smoke inhalation after being rescued from a housefire.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing a loud bang and seeing the house in flames, according to WLS-TV.

The firefighter who lives there rushed home after hearing his address broadcast over a scanner, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Officials were trying to determine what caused the fire.