Chicago man shot 9 times while pumping gas, as violent Easter weekend leaves 7 dead

Gun violence in Chicago over Easter weekend killed at least seven people and wounded dozens of others, including a man who was shot nine times while pumping gas, authorities said Monday.

The 33-year-old victim was at a gas station in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road in Chicago’s Home Square neighborhood around 11:18 p.m. Saturday when a trio of suspects fired gunshots and rifle rounds, Chicago police said. The three suspects then fled in a white Infiniti.

Despite being shot nine times, the victim drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A 31-year-old woman in the car with the victim was also in critical condition after suffering gunshot wounds to her right shoulder, ribs and arm, police said.

From 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, there were 21 reported shooting incidents, according to Chicago police data released Monday morning. Of the 33 victims shot, seven were killed.

Another gas station shooting on Saturday night in East Chicago left one man dead with a gunshot wound to his head and a second victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

A mass shooting on Chicago’s West Side on Sunday morning left a 19-year-old woman dead and four others injured, police said. The victim was inside Poppy's Chat Room café when an unknown suspect opened fire on a group of people, striking the woman in the head.

The other victims included two teen girls, aged 16 and 17, another 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman.

On Sunday afternoon, a 16-year-old boy was killed after he was gunned down on a sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood just before 3 p.m., police said. Three other men, two aged 25 and a 21, were wounded in the shooting.

Two suspects had pulled their vehicle up to the group on the sidewalk, exited and opened fire, according to police. The suspects then fled the area.

No arrests have been made in connection to these shootings as police continue to investigate.