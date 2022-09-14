Expand / Collapse search
Chicago
Published

Chicago daylight robbery outside an Apple store thwarted by suburban mayor's armed security detail

A security officer for a south suburban mayor exchanged gunfire with a suspected robber outside a Chicago Apple store

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Illinois mayor's security detail exchanges gunfire with robber, stops robbery Video

Illinois mayor's security detail exchanges gunfire with robber, stops robbery

Security detail for an Illinois mayor exchanged gunfire with an armed robber outside an Apple store in Chicago Thursday afternoon.

Security detail for a suburban mayor exchanged gunfire with a suspected robber outside a Chicago Apple store Wednesday afternoon. 

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark was leaving the Apple store in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood when around 2 p.m. when his security detail witnessed an attempted robbery, Chicago’s FOX 32 reported. 

Investigators on the scene after an armed robbery outside an Apple store in Chicago.

Investigators on the scene after an armed robbery outside an Apple store in Chicago. (WFLD)

Chicago police said an 86-year-old man was being robbed at gunpoint and a private security officer for the mayor drew his weapon and discharged his firearm toward the offender. 

CHICAGO BUSINESS OWNER RIPS POLITICIANS AS CRIME SURGE THREATENS SHOP: ‘THEY NEED TO GET IT TOGETHER’

The offender then tried to flee the scene in a black car and was fired upon by the mayor’s security detail as they tried to escape. 

Fox News has reached out to the mayor’s office seeking additional comment. 

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made. Helicopter footage showed the street blocked off. Detectives are investigating this case. 

Harvey is about 25 miles south of Chicago.  

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  