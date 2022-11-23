At least 7 dead in Walmart shooting, Americans sound off on Thanksgiving travel prices and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

RETAIL RAMPAGE - At least seven people dead, others hurt after gunman opens fire inside Virginia Walmart. Continue reading …

SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS - Blood-soaked scene 'major challenge' for investigators in Idaho murders. Continue reading …

HOLIDAY HURDLES - Americans sound off on Thanksgiving travel prices gobbling their wallets. Continue reading …

UNCANNY SIMILARITIES – Sam Bankman-Fried used similar scheme to hedge funds in 2008 market crash, expert says. Continue reading …

NOT WITHOUT CHALLENGES – PETE BUTTIGIEG: Transportation Department working to keep travel worry-free over long holiday weekend. Continue reading …

POLITICS

AD BUY WITH A PURPOSE - Conservative think tank launches $1M effort to block same-sex marriage bill in Senate. Continue reading …

‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’ - McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry. Continue reading …

BIDEN’S SCHEDULING CONFLICT - Warnock goes on the record about whether he wants Biden to join him on the campaign trail. Continue reading …

‘I’M DONE’ - White House shuts down reporter's Fauci question on COVID origin. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘WORDS MATTER’ - Liberal media blame Republicans for Colorado mass shooting. Continue reading …

CBS HAMMERED ON LAPTOP - CBS tarred and feathered for admitting existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop two years after New York Post report. Continue reading …

‘AM I DOING SOMETHING WRONG HERE?’ - NBC News reporter ripped for ‘narcissism’ as he cites own headlines to blame shooting on conservatives. Continue reading …

‘ULTIMATE AGENDA’ - Defending Asian-Americans in affirmative action cases akin to White supremacy, LA Times columnist claims. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Kamala Harris woke-washes American military expansion trip. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - No healthy society can tolerate pedophilia. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Turkeys were not the only ones granted clemency by the Biden administration. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - As liberals whine, here's my Thanksgiving gratitude list. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'INSIDER GAME' - Biden’s energy secretary meets with billionaire Gates immediately following confirmation. Continue reading …

ON THE LINE - Kid Rock decries potential destruction of Hank Williams' home. Continue reading …

TAKE HEED – Mom shares urgent message for parents of sick children. Continue reading …

MAINTAINING FAMILY HISTORY – Kathie Lee Gifford’s tips for long-established holiday traditions. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Once again, the usual suspects on the left are seething, and they're brooding about the inherent awfulness of another American tradition… The only thing that makes the left in America truly happy this time of year especially, is grousing about how we're all living I don't know, on stolen land."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

