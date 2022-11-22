Defending Asian-Americans in affirmative action cases akin to White supremacy, LA Times columnist claims

An LA Times op-ed claimed that affirmative action challenges brought before the Supreme Court promote "White supremacy," although they are quite literally about making college admissions more favorable to Asian American students.

Though the group "Students for Fair Admissions" is seeking the court to end the affirmative action policies at Harvard University and University of North Carolina on behalf Asian Americans, opinion columnist Jean Guerrero claimed it’s "ultimate agenda" lies in this "country’s metastasizing white nationalist movement."

As Fox News Digital reported at the end of October, the group claimed "policies at Harvard University and University of North Carolina discriminate against applicants who are not from such minority groups on the basis of their race."

The report noted, "In particular, the group claims that Asian-Americans suffer from the practices of both schools, and that White applicants are also harmed by UNC's."

Guerrero began by linking several conservative activists pushing these challenges to White nationalist groups. She started with Ward Connelly, the man who led the first North California state ban against affirmative action policies, and a "dear friend" of Edward Blum, the activist leading the lawsuits against Harvard and UNC.

She wrote, "In 2012, Connerly spoke at an event for the Social Contract Press, a white nationalist publishing house." She quoted his speech at the event, which stated, "The endgame for all of us is vanquishing this whole notion of diversity."

Guerrero also mentioned that event was attended by "prominent white nationalist Peter Brimelow." In addition to that connection, the columnist mentioned how Connerly "supported the 2021 gubernatorial recall election campaign of right-wing radio host Larry Elder," who she noted had connections to White supremacists himself, such as "former President Trump’s anti-immigrant advisor, Stephen Miller" and "Jared Taylor, a well-known white supremacist."

She then went after Blum, who leads "Students for Fair Admissions," saying his group "pretends to value diversity and Asian American students, claiming that admissions policies harm Asian Americans. But the litigation is funded largely by DonorsTrust, which also provides millions to white nationalist groups."

Guerrero accused Blum of being "so deeply embedded with the fund that DonorsTrust brags that his anti-civil rights crusade is its own, claiming ‘our DNA floats in the bloodstream’ of his efforts."

The columnist lamented that "A Supreme Court decision in favor of Blum’s group will end up hurting diversity not just in college admissions but on construction sites, in hospitals and more."

She also fretted about how pervasive Blum’s view are in society today. She stated that the "propaganda" of Students for Fair Admissions and groups like it, "is so persuasive that 73% of Americans, including most people of color, believe race or ethnicity should not be a factor in college admissions."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.