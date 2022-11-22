Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

JESSE WATTERS: Kamala Harris woke-washes American military expansion trip

Kamala Harris' trip was about expanding American military, not solar panels and gender equity, Jesse Watters says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: Kamala Harris is a 'joyful warrior' on mission Video

Jesse Watters: Kamala Harris is a 'joyful warrior' on mission

Fox News host Jesse Watters speaks with Kellyanne Conway about Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the Philippines on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters says Kamala Harris' gender equity and climate talk in a trip to the Philippines was a "cover" for the Biden administration's actual mission on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERSA few thousand miles away our vice president is shaking things up in the Philippines. Kamala Harris went to Asia this week to talk about gender equity and climate change and of course, any time Kamala goes overseas, she likes to share some of her philosophy with the locals. 

VP HARRIS, CHINA'S XI MEET TO 'KEEP LINES OF COMMUNICATION OPEN'

What does the "joyful warrior" got to do? Well, we found out what her real mission was, and it wasn't global warming, women's rights or any of that. That was cover. Her trip had nothing to do with solar panels or gender equity. Kamala's real mission was American military expansion. 

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Leigh Vogel/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden is building bases in the Philippines right by the South China Sea. He's building three military bases and wants to build at least five more and the White House is trying to mask this raw power projection as a women's rights retreat. Now America is on a collision course with China, but the Democrats are afraid of their base. Their base believes American power is bad. So, the administration sends Kamala to woke-wash the whole trip.