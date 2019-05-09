Expand / Collapse search
Chelsea Manning released from jail after refusing to testify before grand jury

Elizabeth Zwirz
By Elizabeth Zwirz | Fox News
Chelsea Manning was freed from jail on Thursday following a roughly two-month stint behind bars, officials said.

She was released from the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center "around 5 pm today," Amy Bertsch, spokesperson for the Alexandria Sheriff's Office, told Fox News.

Manning was found in contempt of court in March and taken into custody after refusing to testify before a federal grand jury probing WikiLeaks.

Manning’s official Twitter account also seemingly verified the news, retweeting an article on the subject.

“Feds released Chelsea a few hours ago after Grand Jury expired,” the account tweeted. “@EDVAnews prosecutors subpoenaed her to appear a 2nd time for a different grand jury - but for same questions - on May 16th - official statement from her pending.”

In regard to the latest subpoena mentioned in the tweet, Manning’s lawyers indicated that she will refuse to testify, The Associated Press reported.

Manning, a former U.S. Army analyst, petitioned her release from jail earlier this week, arguing that she’s demonstrated her intention to stand her ground and as a result, should be given back her freedom. Federal law only allows a recalcitrant witness to be jailed on civil contempt if there's a chance that the incarceration will coerce the witness into testifying.

Manning previously served seven years in prison for leaking classified information to Wikileaks. Former President Barack Obama ultimately commuted her sentence.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.