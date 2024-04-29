Charlotte shooting: 'Numerous' law enforcement officers wounded in shootout, suspect dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple police officers were struck by gunfire during a U.S. Marshals Task Force investigation in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that "numerous" officers were shot at the scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, which is in the Shannon Park neighborhood. One shooting suspect was found dead, and authorities are currently determining if multiple gunmen were involved.

"At least one shooting suspect was located deceased at the residence after clearing the scene," police wrote on X. "CMPD is questioning two other occupants of the home."

The shooting began when the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant, police said. The U.S. Marshals Task Force was then "engaged by active gunfire from a subject," according to authorities.

All officers who were injured were transported to hospitals. At 2:23 p.m., police confirmed that a SWAT team was on the scene and urged residents to stay inside their homes.

"Avoid the area," the police department said. "Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities."

It's unclear exactly how many officers were injured or what their conditions are. On Monday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that his office was aware of the shooting.

"I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help," Cooper wrote on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information, but no new details were available.

