Charlotte shooting: 3 US Marshals Fugitive Task Force members killed, 5 other officers injured serving warrant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three officers from a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were killed, and five other officers were wounded after a suspect opened fire after being served a warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting began when a U.S. Marshals task force attempted to serve a warrant for firearm possession by a convicted felon. During a Monday evening press briefing, authorities said the suspect officers were serving the warrant on was the one who initially opened fire. That suspect, police said, was found dead.

Police believe two shooters may have been involved. They said two persons of interest were taken to the police station for further investigation. One person of interest is a 17-year-old juvenile, police said. The other is a woman.

"We have two people of interest at the police station that are being questioned right now," Police Chief Johnny Jennings said during the presser. "And we have confirmed that the individual that was set up that we were serving the warrant on was the individual who fired the initial shots and was deceased in the front yard at the end of all of this."

3 LOUISIANA OFFICERS WOUNDED BY GUNFIRE IN STANDOFF WITH SHOOTING SUSPECT, POLICE SAY

A total of eight law enforcement officers were shot. Three officers from the U.S. Marshals task force – one deputy and two task force officers – were killed.

Four Charlotte police officers were injured, including one who sustained critical injuries, and another U.S. Marshals task force officer was wounded.

Jennings called the incident "the most tragic one that I've been involved in."

"I've been with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for 32 years. I can't remember an incident where three law enforcement officers were [injured] and also three that were killed in the same incident, as well as one in critical condition and additional that were shot and injured," he said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) initially reported that "numerous" officers were shot at the scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive, which is in the Shannon Park neighborhood.

All officers who were injured were transported to hospitals. At 2:23 p.m., police confirmed that a SWAT team was on the scene and urged residents to stay inside their homes.

"Avoid the area," the police department said. "Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities."

MEMPHIS COP-KILLING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS OFFICIALS CALL FOR TOUGHER SENTENCES

On Monday afternoon, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed that his office was aware of the shooting.

"I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help," Cooper wrote on X.

Former FBI special agent in charge and Fox News contributor Nicole Parker spoke to Fox News Digital about the situation.

"These officers on this U.S. Marshals task force are the best and the brightest and the bravest. Each day when you walk out the door for work, you understand you may never make it home," she explained.

"I cannot say it enough - Americans need to back the blue… They aren’t making huge sums of money, but their sacrifices are infinite and priceless."

Parker said violence against law enforcement officers must not be tolerated.

"We must restore full support, respect and honor to those who courageously wear the badge every day and fearlessly carry out their duties," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Fox News Digital's Brooke Curto contributed to this report.