Chaos erupts as ICE protesters prompt state of emergency in Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington has now been declared a state of emergency after protesters failed to cooperate with Mayor Lisa Brown’s curfew that began at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m.

Brown issued the curfew amid ICE protests downtown from Boone Ave to Spokane Falls Blvd and Howard St to Division St, as well as Riverfront Park.

The protests began after former Spokane City Councilman Ben Stuckart issued a call to action asking for support for the detainment of a Venezuelan man seeking asylum.

"ACTION ALERT: Three weeks ago I became the legal guardian to a young man from Venezuela seeking asylum. He has turned in all paperwork and has a future court hearing. I went with him to ICE check in today. They detained him and are shipping him to Tacoma," his post read. "I am asking that if you care at all about these illegal detainers you meet me at 411 West Cataldo by 2pm. I am going to sit in front of the bus. Feel free to join me…….The Latino community needs the rest of our community now. Not tonight, not Saturday but right now!!!!"

Stuckart became the legal guardian of the 21-year-old Venezuelan man 3 weeks ago.

Spokane Police Department and the county sheriff's office are currently on the scene and are also calling the gathering unlawful.

Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns issued a statement referencing the two active riots in the City of Spokane.

"The unrest we have seen in the City of Spokane is unacceptable," said Commissioner Kerns. "I stand with the dedicated men and women of law enforcement who put themselves in harm’s way to protect lives, businesses, and public safety." He continued, "Thank you to our police officers, deputies, and their families tonight. We support you and have your back".

Commissioner Kerns also stated, "I strongly support every American’s First Amendment right to speak freely and protest peacefully—but that right does not include violence, obstruction of law enforcement, destruction of property, or putting others at risk. We must uphold both our freedoms and our responsibility to exercise them lawfully."

Brown also released a statement on the gathering.

"I am aware of the situation unfolding outside of the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Spokane. The City of Spokane respects and upholds everyone’s First Amendment rights and right to be on public property.

"The City of Spokane continues to uphold the Keep Washington Working Act. The Spokane Police Department will address violations of Spokane Municipal Code.

"I encourage everyone to remain peaceful and safe, and my heart goes out to families being separated. Our unity is stronger than any attempt to divide us."

Several protesters have been taken into custody on "failure to disperse" charge and SPD has deployed tear gas on the crowd.