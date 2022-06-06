Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Central US faces thunderstorm risk, record high temperatures

Hail, high winds and isolated tornadoes among weather threats

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across sections of the Northern and Central High Plains

The wet weather will also threaten another region stretching from the Great Lakes down into the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys.   

The severe storm threat for Monday, June 6.

The severe storm threat for Monday, June 6. (Fox News)

Risks include large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes. 

The national forecast for Monday, June 6.

The national forecast for Monday, June 6. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Record high temperatures will be threatened over Texas, with many cities surpassing the century mark. 

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, June 6.

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, June 6. (Fox News)

The Pacific Northwest remains unsettled, with more wet weather for the region through Wednesday. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.