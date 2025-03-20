CBP shutters San Diego-area processing facility after 'unprecedented drop in apprehensions'

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shut down a migrant processing facility near San Diego, Calif., following an "unprecedented drop in apprehensions."

The temporary facility in Otay Mesa, which opened in January 2023, had a capacity of around 500 with a primary purpose to "safely and expeditiously process individuals in U.S. Border Patrol custody," according to CBP.

"Due to the unprecedented drop in apprehensions of illegal aliens as a result of the President’s recent executive actions, CBP is reducing the number of temporary, soft-sided processing facilities where illegal aliens have been held in specific locations along the southwest border," Hilton Beckham, the CBP’s Assistant Commissioner of Public Affairs, told Fox News on Thursday.

"CBP recently closed soft-sided processing facilities in Texas and Arizona, and CBP has now closed yet another soft-sided processing facility in San Diego," he added. "The U.S. Border Patrol has full capability to manage the detention of apprehended aliens in USBP’s permanent facilities.

TRUMP JUSTICE DEPARTMENT DROPS BIDEN-ERA LEGAL CHALLENGE TO TEXAS BORDER SECURITY LAW

"Manpower and other resources dedicated to temporary processing facilities will be redirected toward other priorities and will speed CBP’s progress in gaining operational control over the southwest border," Beckham also said.

NEW BORDER SECTOR BECOMES NATION’S BUSIEST AS OVERALL ENCOUNTERS CONTINUE TO PLUMMET ON TRUMP WATCH

At the time of its opening, the CBP said the Otay Mesa facility was "weatherproof" and "climate-controlled" and was "expected to provide ample areas for eating, sleeping, and personal hygiene."

"The temporary 130,786-square-foot facility will provide additional processing capacity for Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector," it added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, on Wednesday, images showed workers dismantling the site.