CBP seizes fake Labubu dolls valued at over $500K and disguised as light bulbs at Seattle airport

A shipment of more than 11,000 fake Labubus disguised as LED light bulbs was intercepted at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

Fake versions of the popular dolls, which were worth thousands, were found when officers inspected incoming air cargo on Aug. 26, according to NBC News.

The shipment, which originated in South Korea, contained 11,134 fake dolls that would have been worth around $513,937.76 if they were real.

According to a CBP statement, the seizure was made after officers determined the items violated federal laws prohibiting unlawful imports and goods infringing on intellectual property rights.

The shipment was falsely labeled as "LED Bulb," officials said.

Officials also said arrests have not been ruled out.

Counterfeit Labubus, often nicknamed Lafufus, have flooded online marketplaces as demand for real ones made by Pop Mart has surged.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned that the fake plush type dolls can pose choking hazards for children, because some of the elements, including the fluff, may detach.

Some have also been found to contain hazardous chemicals.

Earlier this month, a London council cautioned consumers about "Lafufus," citing risks ranging from toxic materials to small parts breaking off.

Collectors can usually spot fakes by telltale signs like overly bright colors, missing holographic Pop Mart stickers, or the wrong number of teeth.

Authentic Labubus always have nine.

CBP officials praised their officers’ work via a post on X.

"Excellent work by our diligent and meticulous CBPOs!" Brian Humphrey, CBP’s Seattle operations director, wrote before joking: "P.S. we’re still on the lookout for the one and only 24K GOLD Labubu."

CBP also chimed in.

"Fake Labubus are not welcome in America," the official CBP X account posted. "Thanks for the good catch Seattle!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment.