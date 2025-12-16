Expand / Collapse search
New York City

CBP officer fires weapon during road rage incident near JFK Airport entrance

CBP officer says he was assaulted following minor car collision on Van Wyck Expressway in New York Tuesday morning

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
An on-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer fired his weapon during a road rage incident near John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Tuesday, according to reports. 

The incident occurred on the Van Wyck Expressway around 4:45 a.m. near an airport entrance, KABC-TV reported. 

Traffic near JFK airport in New York

An aerial view of traffic near John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, where a federal agent reportedly fired his weapon during a road rage incident Tuesday.  (WNYW)

A CBP officer told authorities he'd been assaulted by another driver after a minor car collision. He said he fired his duty weapon several times in self-defense.

No one was hurt. 

The driver of the other vehicle left before Port Authority police officers arrived.

JFK airport

Terminal 4 at JFK Airport in New York (iStock)

No one has been located or arrested. 

The incident resulted in the closure of several lanes on the freeway. Drivers on their way to the airport were advised of significant traffic delays. 

CBP sign

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters in Washington, D.C., May 10, 2023. ( Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the CBP, Department of Homeland Security and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

