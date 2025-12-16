CBP officer fires weapon during road rage incident near JFK Airport entrance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An on-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer fired his weapon during a road rage incident near John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Tuesday, according to reports.

The incident occurred on the Van Wyck Expressway around 4:45 a.m. near an airport entrance, KABC-TV reported.

A CBP officer told authorities he'd been assaulted by another driver after a minor car collision. He said he fired his duty weapon several times in self-defense.

No one was hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle left before Port Authority police officers arrived.

No one has been located or arrested.

The incident resulted in the closure of several lanes on the freeway. Drivers on their way to the airport were advised of significant traffic delays.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the CBP, Department of Homeland Security and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.