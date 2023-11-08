Caretaker accused of trying to torch husband now charged with killing butcher in house fire

A Michigan woman, who is charged with felony murder and arson after allegedly setting fire to a local butcher's home in March, is also facing arson charges for allegedly trying to set her husband on fire in 2021.

Julie Boxley, 52, is accused of setting fire to Glenn Andrews' residence on March 5, injuring and eventually killing the 72-year-old owner of Glenn's Smokehouse — a popular butcher shop in Ishpeming — according to a felony complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Andrews awoke to his house ablaze on March 5 and was transported out of the residence alive with severe burns "on a large portion of his body," his niece Lisa Pittiglio said in the description of a GoFundMe page titled "Glenn Andrews Recovery Journey."

He received treatment at the University of Michigan's Trauma Burn Center, where he was put "on a ventilator and sedated due to the severity of the burns and his damaged lungs," Pittiglio wrote at the time.

On March 21, Andrews' children shared an update on the GoFundMe page announcing their father's death.

"It i[s] with a heavy heart that our Dad passed away on Sunday night due to the extent of his injuries. He fought hard but he was tired," they said in a statement. "We were able to spend the last two weeks by his side, talking to him, laughing with each other, telling stories and informing the staff at U of M who he was. We were surrounded both physically and in spirit with all those who loved him, cared for him and knew him."

Boxley was reportedly staying at Andrews' residence to help care for his sick wife, Linda, according to WLUC.

"[A]lways make sure you check all the boxes before you … let somebody enter your life and enter your family like that," Andrews' daughter, Jill, told the outlet, "because we took care of her as well as she took care of my mother. We took care of her."

Boxley is currently in jail in Alger County on arson and bodily harm charges stemming from a 2021 incident involving her ex-husband, James Boxley.

James Boxley said during an August court hearing that on Christmas Day in 2021, he awoke to Julie pouring liquid on him while he was in bed. When he realized what was happening, he jumped out of bed and asked Julie what was going on.

"I am looking at her like ‘What is going on here?’ And then she took a book of matches, and she was lighting the matches and throwing them at me and all she would say is ‘I hate you,’" James Boxley said, according to WLUC.

Julie's lawyer, Jennifer France, said her client has a history of severe mental health issues, WLUC reported.

The Dearborn Sausage Company, where Andrews worked prior to moving to Michigan's Upper Peninsula, remembered him as always smiling and "wearing a flannel shirt and suspenders."

"He was a jokester who loved a good belly laugh. Glenn always saw potential in people and tried to make everyone feel important in their job," the company said in a Facebook post, along with a tribute video. "…Glenn will always be remembered as an outgoing, friendly, loyal, and trusted friend, co-worker, and all-around great guy. He loved life and he will be sorely missed. There are not enough words to express our deep condolences and sense of loss at his passing."