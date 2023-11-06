Police investigating death of Michigan man after being held down by bouncers at bar

Police are investigating the death of a Michigan man after he stopped breathing while being held down by bouncers outside a Port Huron bar over the weekend.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, witnesses tell police that Joshua Conant, 26, was trying to protect women who were being harassed when the incident happened at Roche Bar.

Video from one of the witnesses shows guards on top of Conant outside the bar on Quay Street.

"The police officer comes up and says, ‘Stop resisting,’ and people in the crowd are like ‘he’s not resisting, he's not even breathing. Get off of him,'" said Patty James, a witness who saw the whole ordeal, capturing it on video.

AARON CARTER'S FIANCÉE FILES WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUIT FOLLOWING HIS ACCIDENTAL DROWNING

Police started CPR on Conant before he was taken to a local hospital, but their efforts fell short as he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators that Conant was not involved in a physical fight before his death and claimed that he was verbally trying to protect women who were being harassed at the bar.

ANONYMOUS LETTER ABOUT MISSING WOMAN LEADS POLICE TO 'UNUSUAL DIG SITE'

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to the Michigan State Police at 989-673-2156, the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-2378, or St. Clair County Central Dispatch at 810-985-8115.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once the investigation is completed, officials say their findings will be sent to the prosecutor's office for potential charges.