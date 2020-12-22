Expand / Collapse search
Car wreck at San Ysidro port of entry results in one death

The driver is believed to be the only fatality

By Paul Best | Fox News
A car crash at the San Ysidro port of entry just south of San Diego resulted in a death Tuesday. 

A spokesman for the California Highway Patrol said other individuals were struck during the wreck, but only the driver is believed to have died. 

ARIZONA MIGRANT BORDER DEATHS HIGHEST IN 10 YEARS AMID RECORD HEAT

KNSD, the NBC TV station in San Diego, reports that Tijuana police said the vehicle entered the U.S. but crashed into retaining walls. 

The San Ysidro port of entry is the busiest land port of entry in the Western Hemisphere, processing 70,000 northbound vehicles and 20,000 northbound pedestrians each day, though the pandemic has reduced those numbers.

