Police and Law Enforcement

US Capitol Police find bag of cocaine in 'heavily trafficked' hallway of Washington, DC headquarters

The cocaine was found on the second floor of the US Capitol Hill Police headquarters

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
White House cocaine was found in more 'secure' location than previously thought Video

White House cocaine was found in more 'secure' location than previously thought

Fox News' Griff Jenkins provides details after officials revealed the cocaine was found in the West Executive area near the situation room. 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts react.

The U.S. Capitol Police announced that a small bag of cocaine had been found in a "heavily trafficked" hallway of its headquarters.

In a press release Wednesday, the agency announced that around 1 p.m., a roughly one-inch-by-one-inch bag filled with a "white powdery substance" was found in the middle of the floor at the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The USCP said that the substance field tested positive for cocaine.

TEEN DRUG OVERDOSES HIT RECORD HIGH, DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY FENTANYL POISONING, SAYS NEW REPORT

Capitol Police cocaine investigation

The U.S. Capitol Police is investigating a small plastic bag discovered to have contained cocaine inside a hallway at USCP headquarters on Wednesday, shortly before 1 p.m. (United States Capitol Police)

The cocaine was found on the second floor of the USCP headquarters in an area that was used for storing furniture and other supplies.

USCP said that the hallway area was frequented by various contractors and employees and is also near the Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing offices.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE LINED WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT COCAINE FOUND IN WHITE HOUSE

An officer found the bag "in the middle of the floor" and immediately reported it to a supervisor, USCP said.

A patch for a United States Capitol Police Officer

A U.S. Capitol Police Officer found the small bag of cocaine at the headquarters on Wednesday. (U.S. Capitol Police)

USCP announced that it had opened an investigation and will test the residue further and conduct DNA testing of the bag.

USCP did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The finding of the "powdery white substance" came just 10 months after cocaine was also found in the White House.

White House cocaine photo

A photo of cocaine discovered in the White House on July 2, 2023. (U.S. Secret Service)

On July 2, 2023, the cocaine, which was found in the West Wing, sparked an evacuation and emergency response.

"The White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area," the U.S. Secret Service said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous. The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending," the statement added.

