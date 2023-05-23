Expand / Collapse search
California youths linked to at least 35 robberies in Oakland area

The suspects range from 12-17 years of age and the city has seen a 7% increase in robberies this year

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Nine boys and girls have been linked to at least 35 robberies in Northern California, police said Tuesday. 

The Oakland Police Department said residents have been "terrorized by violent individuals wreaking havoc" during the robberies

The suspects — three girls and six boys — range from 12 to 17 years of age, authorities said. 

Oakland Police cars

Oakland police are investigating a series of robberies allegedly involving nine underage boys and girls.  (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

On Sunday, officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with one of 35 robberies. 

The people in the vehicle went inside a building. When additional authorities arrived at the location, the vehicle took off. 

A police helicopter tracked the vehicle. Four people inside fled on foot and a chase ensued, police said. 

They were arrested. The additional suspects were also later arrested. All nine face robbery charges

Eight are Oakland residents. 

The police department said robbery crews are "brazenly victimizing individuals at alarming rates." 

As of Tuesday, the city has seen a 7% increase in robberies compared to the same time frame in 2022. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.