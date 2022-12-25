Expand / Collapse search


California women steal safe from grocery store in brazen theft, video shows

The women walked out of the store with the safe concealed in a grocery cart

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
A group of five women stole a safe from a grocery store in Orange, California, on Dec. 17, according to police.

The Orange Police Department is searching for a group of five women who allegedly stole a safe with $9,000 inside it from a grocery store last week. 

Some of the women distracted employees at the store while others snuck to the back and heaved the safe into a grocery cart. 

The group of five women worked together to district employees while two of them loaded a safe into a grocery cart. 

The women then appear to calmly walk out of the store with a blanket or some other fabric covering the safe. 

BABY JESUS STOLEN FROM TEXAS NATIVITY IS RETURNED, POLICE SAY SUSPECTS IDENTIFIED 

"This is heartbreaking, especially during this holiday season. I hope these women are caught, jailed, and held to answer for their felonious crimes," Orange Police Chief Dan Adams said in a statement. 

The women walked out of the store with the safe concealed in a grocery cart. 

The theft happened at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at a family business in Orange, a city about 30 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles

