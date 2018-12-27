California woman enters no-contest plea for ‘severely injuring’ elderly man ‘with a brick,’ DA’s office says

A California woman entered a no-contest plea on Thursday after she was arrested over the summer over the assault of an elderly man with a brick, officials announced.

Laquisha Jones, 30, entered the plea to one count of elder abuse, infliction of injury, following a July encounter that left the man, Rodolfo Rodriguez, “severely” injured, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“On the evening of July 4, without provocation, Jones attacked the elderly man, who is now 92, with a brick,” the DA’s office said.

She was arrested roughly a week later in connection with the assault, police said at the time.

“Jones also admitted allegations of using a deadly and dangerous weapon, a brick, during the commission of the crime and that she inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim,” the DA’s office said Thursday.

A video that depicted Rodriguez with a bloodied face was captured by a witness.

The witness, Misbel Borjas, alleged that the phrase “Go back to your country” was shouted at Rodriguez, according to The Associated Press. But the case wasn’t prosecuted as a hate crime.

Jones' sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28, and she faces 15 years in state prison, the DA’s office said.

