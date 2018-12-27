Teen's mugshot goes viral for the wrong reason

The mugshot of a 19-year-old man sparked a social media frenzy as many appeared to be astonished by the man’s age.

Murad Mansurovich Kurbanov was arrested Tuesday and charged with theft of a rental vehicle, failure to stop at the command of police and reckless driving, according to FOX 13 Salt Lake City.

His alleged crime, however, isn’t what got social media riled up.

A mugshot was posted on the FOX 13 Salt Lake City Facebook page and comments poking fun at the man ensued.

“Where's the 19 yr old?? I only see the 40 yr old,” one person commented.

“If that dude is 19 then I’m 12,” another person wrote.

Another wrote: "This dude really makes me feel good about being in my 40's".

As of Thursday morning, the post had generated more than 650 comments.

One user also admitted they were only there for the comments.

On Tuesday, police saw a U-Haul van run through multiple red lights and illegally pass vehicles in Murray. Police attempted to pull Kurbanov over but he didn’t stop, FOX 13 Salt Lake City reported, citing a probable cause statement.

Later, a tip led police to Kurbanov’s location. He was found at a Murray apartment complex and told responding officers he was there visiting a friend, the station reported, citing a probable cause statement.

Police escorted him to his friend’s apartment but no one answered and he couldn’t provide another way of contacting the friend, the station reported.

The U-Haul rental he had rented was supposed to be returned Dec. 14, but wasn’t. Under Utah state law, it was considered to be stolen.