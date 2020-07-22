Expand / Collapse search
California woman, 23, held in shooting death of husband, 35, police say

When officers arrived they found a man with a single gunshot wound, reports say

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
A 23-year-old California woman was being held in connection with the shooting death of her husband, according to reports.

Skylar Marie Marshall was being held without bail in the San Luis Obispo County jail after being arrested last Thursday in San Luis Obispo, about 189 miles up the coast from Los Angeles.

The city’s police department received multiple calls shortly after 9 p.m. about a gunshot and a woman screaming, KEYT-TV of Santa Barbara reported.

Skylar Marie Marshall, 23, is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of her husband, authorities say. (San Luis Obispo Police)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Alexander Hagist, 35, with a single gunshot wound. He died soon after paramedics arrived, KEYT reported.

Investigators linked Marshall to the shooting and she was arrested soon after, the station reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not disclosed.

