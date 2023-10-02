California triple murder suspect in killings of grandparents, uncle arrested months later in another shooting

A California triple murder suspect wanted since January in connection to the killings of his grandparents and uncle at their family home was arrested months later for allegedly fatally shooting a fourth victim in broad daylight at a public park over the weekend, according to authorities.

Pete Anthony Renteria, 29, was arrested in Upland, about 37 miles east of Los Angeles, after officers responded to a shots fired call just before noon Saturday in the southeast parking lot of Memorial Park. Police found a 34-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite officers and San Bernardino Fire personnel rendering aid, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Renteria is the primary suspect in the Jan. 30 killings of his grandparents, 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez and 66-year-old George Ramirez, as well as his uncle, 43-year-old David Ramirez, who were all found shot to death in a home on Ramona Place in Ontario, another California city just minutes away from Upland.

A GoFundMe set up by a relative months ago said, "Our family is devastated by the great loss we are suffering."

"It is an understatement to say that George and Sonia Ramirez were devoted, compassionate, selfless and kind. As parents, their love was boundless. Our brother, David Ramirez, was our family protector, a doting father and an incredibly supportive son," Michele Akbari, who identified herself as George and Sonia’s daughter and David’s big sister, wrote.

"We are relying on the Sheriff’s department to investigate and apprehend the person who committed this heinous act," she added. "As we grieve, we ask for prayers and respect for our privacy so our family can process and mourn."

After the shooting Saturday, Upland officers quickly located and apprehended Renteria near the scene and retrieved what investigators believe to be the handgun used, authorities said.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests Renteria had been involved in a prior altercation with the victim at the same location, and the suspect returned later to "specifically target the victim." The shooting was believed to be a "targeted incident and not a random act of violence against members of the public," police said, adding the park has since been "thoroughly inspected and rendered safe."

After nine months on the lam, Renteria was hauled into Upland police custody before he was transferred and booked into San Bernardino County Jail. Online jail records show he is being held on a $3 million bond as of Monday. The victim in Saturday’s shooting has not yet been publicly identified.

No suspected motive has been disclosed in either shooting.