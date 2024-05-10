Expand / Collapse search
California

California teen rowers, parents left 'shocked' after gunman fires into water during regatta event

'No one saw the shooter,' one parents said following the incident

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Gunfire near a regatta of teen rowers in California during a race, left parents and students "shocked" and "horrified."

West Sacramento police are investigating the incident after at least three gunshots hit the water near teenage rowers where the Oakland Stroke Rowing Club was racing along the Sacramento River Deep Water Ship Channel on April 20.

There were 15 and 16-year-olds rowing, police said.

CALIFORNIA POSTAL WORKER ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BRAZEN DAYTIME ATTACK CAUGHT ON VIDEO: ‘I’M GOING TO DIE'

Members of the Vesper Rowing Club line up to compete in the 2012 National Rowing Championships at Cooper River in Cherry Hill, N.J., Saturday, July 14, 2012. (AP Photo/Camden Courier-Post, Jose F. Moreno) NO SALES; MANDATORY CREDIT

General rowing team. West Sacramento police are investigating after gunfire was shot near a rowing team in California on April 20. (AP Photo/Camden Courier-Post, Jose F. Moreno)

One parent told FOX 2 that people were "shocked" that gunfire interrupted the "peaceful" setting.

"I was pretty shocked. I think all of us were. It's horrifying, to think in this peaceful, green setting, the final push of this race - to see and hear that." Fred Ackerman told the outlet.

Rowing

French rowers take part in a team practice session on the waters of Grand Parc Miribel Jonage near Lyon, central-eastern France on May 10, 2024.  (OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ackerman said that despite there being dozens of people around at the teen sporting event, no one spotted the alleged shooter.

"No one saw the shooter," he said. "There were dozens and dozens of people, there were boaters and people walking around on the trail. The police don't know where the shots came from, but they do know it was a gun."

The West Sacramento Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the gunshots to contact the department’s Investigations Division.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.