California postal worker robbed at gunpoint in brazen daytime attack caught on video: ‘I’m going to die'

A 63-year-old postal worker is recovering after she was robbed by masked assailants at gunpoint in Dublin, California, this week in a shocking, midday attack caught on surveillance video.

The 33-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service is seen in the video putting mail into a mailbox around 4:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood east of San Francisco, when a masked man dressed in black runs up to her from behind, grabs her, and points a gun at her head as a second masked person runs up to surround her.

"Somebody came up behind me and ‘boom,’ just hit me, and put a gun to my head," the postal employee, who asked not to be identified, told FOX 2. "He said, 'Give me your keys. You don't want to die, do you?' I go, ‘No, no, no.’ So I reached in, got my keys, and he goes, 'Where's your phone? You got two minutes.'"

She said she thought, "I’m going to die."

Although she worried they were going to shoot her, she said she kept telling herself to "stay calm."

After the robbers ran away on foot with her cellphone and keys to several mailboxes and to her truck, the woman went to a neighbor's home and called 911.

Police are still searching for the suspects and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

In surveillance video, a blue Infiniti is seen driving to and leaving the scene.

"I feel anxious, I can't sleep. My heart is pounding," she told the station, adding that while she wasn’t injured in the attack, she is seeing a therapist for her trauma.

But, she says she hopes she can return to her job.

"I like my job," she professed. "I love my customers. I love to serve them."

The Dublin attack is the latest in a string of crimes against mail workers across the country.