California
Published

California SUV highway crash leads to 6 wounded, 4 dead

CA officers say alcohol containers were found at the scene of the crash

Associated Press
Four people were killed and six wounded in a head-on crash that closed a California highway, authorities said.

A large SUV and a mid-sized sedan collided around 8 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 12 in Rio Vista, roughly halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

Ages and identities of the victims were not released. Six people were hospitalized in unknown condition.

A California highway crash in Rio Vista led to six people injured and four people dead.

A California highway crash in Rio Vista led to six people injured and four people dead. (Fox News)

Rio Vista police said the SUV’s occupants included a family of seven on vacation from Mexico. Three people were inside the sedan.

The cause of the collision was under investigation. Police said alcohol beverage containers were found at the crash scene.

State Route 12 was closed for several hours during the investigation until almost 1 a.m. Thursday, Caltrans said.