Beverly Hills mayor rejects LA County mask mandate: 'More important issues to enforce'

Lili Bosse emphasizes 'power of choice' after California city rejects enforcing potential LA County mask mandate

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Beverly Hills mayor reacts to city rejecting LA County mask mandate: 'More important issues to enforce'

Mayor Lili Bosse joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the rejection and why she believes other issues facing the community require more attention.

Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse argued the community has "more important issues" to address than a mask mandate, Thursday, after the city voted to reject enforcing a potential mandate affecting all of Los Angeles County. Bosse joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the backlash surrounding the revived COVID-related push and why she believes in the "power of choice."

MEDICAL EXPERT SLAMS LA COUNTY HEALTH DIRECTOR OVER MASK MANDATE PUSH

LILI BOSSE: I very much believe in the power of choice. I think we've learned a lot since 2020, and it also became a function of enforcement. We have more important issues to enforce, in my opinion, and in the council's opinion regarding mental wellness checks for the unhoused [and] keeping our streets and our parks safe... Basically there's no judgment if somebody wants to wear a mask. Wear a mask, of course. And if you feel vulnerable, wear a mask. And if you don't want to wear a mask, don't wear a mask. But it really became a function of where are we putting our enforcement? L.A. County, Beverly Hills is still under L.A. County public health rules, but we in Beverly Hills don't have to use our enforcement to enforce it. So if L.A. County puts down this mandate, we felt that they can go out and enforce it. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

