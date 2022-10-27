California suspects arrested in shooting death of religion student near Berkeley campus

Three people have been arrested and charged with the death of a California religion student who was shot and killed while three of his relatives were injured.

The Berkeley Police Department said Andy Gutierrez-Rebollo, 24, and Michael Monroy-Ramos, 23, were taken into custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder charges. Monroy's sister, Jessyca Monroy, 31, was also arrested on accessory charges, Fox San Francisco reported.

The trio is charged in connection with the Oct. 8 death of Isamaeli Eli Mataafa near the University of California, Berkeley campus. Mataafa, 29, a student at the nearby Pacific School of Religion, was with three family members, all in their 20s, who were hurt in the shooting.

Police said the four men were walking back to their vehicle just after 1 a.m. after a night out when they were approached by two suspects. The suspects started a fight and both of them pulled out guns and shot all four men, police said.

Investigators identified Gutierrez-Rebollo and Monroy-Ramos as suspects after talking to witnesses and reviewing security footage in the area.

All three suspects were arrested Tuesday with help from the U.S. Marshals Service in Oakland and Union City. During the takedown, investigators allegedly found several ghost guns and others that were being made.

Mataada entered the PSR Master of Divinity Program in 2020 on a presidential scholarship, the school said in a statement.

"Eli embodied everything our PSR family holds dear. He was a person of deep personal faith and was a leader and mentor in his community with a desire to create a world where all can thrive. He had much more to give before he was taken from us. Today and in the days to come, our prayers go out to Eli Mata’afa’s family — no parent should suffer the loss of a child, and certainly not to gun violence," PSR president Rev. David Vásquez-Levy said.