California deputies respond to shooting at Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 81 in Agua Dulce

California law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting inside a Santa Clarita firehouse late Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

It happened at a Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 81 in the Agua Dulce neighborhood around 11 a.m. PT, according to a department spokesperson.

At least one person was shot and the suspect remained at large.

Authorities could not immediately release additional information.

At least one individual was airlifted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to FOX Los Angeles reporter Gigi Graciette.

Investigators said they were still gathering information.

