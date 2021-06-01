Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California deputies respond to shooting at Los Angeles Fire Department's Station 81 in Agua Dulce

At least one person was shot and the suspect remained at large.

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
California law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting inside a Santa Clarita firehouse late Tuesday morning, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

It happened at a Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Station 81 in the Agua Dulce neighborhood around 11 a.m. PT, according to a department spokesperson.

Screengrab from chopper video above the firehouse.

Screengrab from chopper video above the firehouse. (KTTV)

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY DIES AFTER BEING SHOT DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Authorities could not immediately release additional information.

At least one individual was airlifted to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to FOX Los Angeles reporter Gigi Graciette.

Investigators said they were still gathering information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with Fox News for updates.

Michael Ruiz is a U.S. and World Reporter for Fox News.

