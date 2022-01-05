Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California sheriff’s dept. trainee, 28, dead after Oakland freeway shooting: report

No arrests were made and there was no immediate information available about a suspect or possible motive, according to a report

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 28-year-old recruit with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department in California died in a hospital Tuesday after being shot while traveling home on a freeway in Oakland, according to a report.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area where Interstate 80 meets Interstate 580, near the toll plaza for the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported.

The recruit, who was described only as Asian-American, was driving home after attending a training class, the station reported. He was on track to graduate in February, the report said.

MISSING SEATTLE-AREA WOMAN CONFIRMED AS BODY FOUND IN TRUNK SOUTH OF TACOMA

After the recruit was shot, his vehicle crashed into a guardrail, causing damage to the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to FOX 2.

No arrests were made and there was no immediate information available about a suspect or possible motive, according to the station.

Later Tuesday, personnel from the sheriff’s office and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) lined up and saluted the recruit’s flag-draped casket as it was loaded into a coroner’s van at an Oakland hospital, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The victim’s parents, sister and girlfriend were at the scene as well, FOX 2 reported.

The CHP’s Golden Gate unit was leading the investigation, the report said.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX

Your Money