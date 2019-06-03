California politicians need to focus on the crisis here before they tackle global issues, Jim Breslo says

Attorney and podcast host Jim Breslo has argued that California politicians need to focus their attention on the worsening public health conditions in their home state before tackling larger global issues.

Amid reports of garbage pileups, rat infestations, and rampant homelessness leading to a typhoid outbreak in Los Angeles, Breslo told "Fox & Friends" Monday morning that he's proud to live in California, but the current situation is dire.

In downtown Los Angeles, massive homeless shanties have formed housing an estimated 4,200 people. Breslo said the uptick in homelessness has caused crowds to convene together in such a way, and that more people have been pushed towards homelessness after the Supreme Court ordered California to release prisoners in 2011 because of inadequate housing at jails.

"California is demonstrating, again and again, the failure to provide the most basic governmental needs for its people," Breslo said.

The state's politicians seem more focused on tackling big picture issues rather than addressing the public health crisis taking place in their own neighborhoods, Breslo added.

"The governor appears more focused on global issues, preparing for a run against this president, instead of solving problems here in California," he said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that he is not considering a presidential run in 2020, but has endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for president.

In an opinion piece published on Sunday, Breslo argued that the Governor needs to "put America first."

"He is focused on solving global warming. He is focused on solving open borders. He is implementing the Green New Deal in California with this extremely expensive bullet train, the train to nowhere as I call it, rather than solving basic problems of Californians, " Breslo said.