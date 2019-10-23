California sheriff’s deputy shot dead, ride-along injured in 'active shooter incident,' officials say

A police officer in Northern California was killed and another deputy was injured after an "active shooter" incident early Wednesday, according to officials.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the incident happened Wednesday morning in the area of Ridge Road and Mount Aukum Road in the unincorporated community of Somerset, located about 60 miles east of Sacramento.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that we lost a deputy in the line of duty this morning," the department said.

The deputies were responding to a call for service when they were shot at by an unknown number of people, according to police.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael was shot and killed, while a ride-along who was with Ishmael during the call was injured during the shooting.

"Their condition is unknown at this time," police said.

Officials said two men are in custody, and the scene is still "active" with a large contingent of law enforcement in the area, including a helicopter.

A police officer could be seen in a video from FOX40 standing with his weapon drawn along a roadway near where the shooting took place. The incident remains under investigation by police.

"We ask that you please remain out of this area," police said. "Residents, we ask that you remain vigilant and call 911 for any suspicious activity."

Ishmael is described as a four-year veteran with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office who previously worked for Placerville Police Department.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," police said.

Working in law enforcement is one of the most dangerous jobs in America. As of mid-September, 81 officers have died in the line of duty this year, with causes running the gamut from vehicular accidents and medical emergencies to homicides, according to data from the Officer Down Memorial Page.

